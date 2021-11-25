8 Best Budget Smartphones From Redmi, Samsung, Realme And More Under Rs 10,000

India is one of the biggest smartphone markets, with one of the most number of smartphone users in the world. India is also a market where the majority of users opt for budget smartphones. With most smartphones in our market being in the budget-to-mid range segment, it is very difficult for users to pick one product according to their usage. With the markets crowded with thousands of budget offerings, we have listed out some of the best smartphones that you can buy in India for under Rs 10,000. Let’s take a look:

Realme Narzo 30A (Price: Rs 8,999)

Starting with the Realme Narzo 30A, the smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 onwards and is available for sale on Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 30A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ and carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, under the hood. It supports dual-SIM cards has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Micromax IN Note 1 (Price: Rs 9,999)

Buyers can look at the ‘Made in India’ Micromax IN Note 1 that is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB option and is available for purchase on Micromax’s official website and on Flipkart. It offers a clean Android 10 experience and carries the MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood. There’s a primary 48-megapixel camera at the back paired with two more sensors. (Review)

Samsung Galaxy F02s (Price: Rs 9,499)

This entry-level smartphone from Samsung sports a 6.5-inch HD+ HD+ Infinity-V display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM, triple rear cameras. The rear setup has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and at the front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. It has a large 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy F-2s is priced at Rs 9,499 and is available for purchase on multiple retailers including Flipkart, Croma, Vijay sales, Amazon, and Samsung’s official store.

Motorola Moto G10 Power (Price: Rs 9,999)

The Moto G10 carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Customers can enjoy a clean Android experience with a large 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia C20 Plus (Price: Rs 9,999)

The Nokia C20 Plus claims to offer two days of battery life with a 4,950mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, along with up to 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi 9 Prime (Price: Rs 9,999)

The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available for sale on Mi.com. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Moto E40 (Price: Rs 9,499)

The Moto E40 is priced at Rs 9,499 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and is powered by a Unisoc T700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. There is a triple rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Infinix Hot 10S (Price: Rs 9,999)

The Inifinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs 9,999 in India and is available for purchase on Infinix’s official website and on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.82-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

