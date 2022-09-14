CHANGE LANGUAGE
8 Month Old Infant Reportedly Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Exploded Next To Her: Full Story
8 Month Old Infant Reportedly Dies After Mobile Phone Battery Exploded Next To Her: Full Story

The family was living in an under-construction house with no electricity connection. (Image: Pixabay)

The keypad phone was reportedly purchase about six months ago and already had a swollen battery.

An eight-month old infant in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has reportedly died after the battery of a phone kept near her exploded. According to a report in ET, the keypad phone was charging and already had a swollen battery when it exploded next to the baby.

The keypad phone, purchased just six months ago, already had a swollen battery plugged into a switch, which was connected to a solar panel. The smartphone exploded next to the baby, causing serious burn injuries that led to the infant’s death. According to the Uttar Pradesh police, it is a case of negligence from the parents and no case has been registered.

Father of the child, Suneel Kumar Kashyap, is a 30-year-old labourer and the family was living in an under-construction house without a power connection. They were using a solar plate and a battery for light and charging their devices. According to the report, Kashyap was at work while his wife, a homemaker, was at home with their daughters. She reportedly kept the phone on the bed where the baby was sleeping. In her statement, Kusum said that she was speaking to a neighbour when the incident happened and rushed back after hearing her daughter shouting for help.

“I was speaking to a neighbour when I heard my daughter Nandini shouting for help. The charpoy was ablaze because of the mobile explosion. Neha was badly burnt. I never thought a mobile phone could be deadly for our daughter, else I wouldn’t have kept it there,” she was quoted as saying by ToI.

Kashyap’s brother, Ajay Kumar, said that the phone was getting charger with a USB cable but the adapter was not connected, which is why it exploded. “My brother didn’t have much money for Neha’s treatment at a private hospital, otherwise, her life may have been saved,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

