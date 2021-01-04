A 12-Year Old Girl From London Is Suing TikTok For Use Of Her Personal Data And Wants A Remedy

Social media and short video platform TikTok is being sued by a 12-year old girl from London, regarding the use of her personal data. In what is seen as a major victory at the very beginning of the lawsuit, a London court has granted the girl anonymity so that she can take TikTok to court. Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England, will be taking the case to court on behalf of the girl. The European Union’s data protection rules are very strict with regards to how apps, websites and platforms can collect, store and use any user’s data.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has already been under scrutiny in many countries for many reasons, including the Chinese ownership. It was in June last year that the EU had said they will investigate TikTok’s processing and practices. Bloomberg reports that the child believes that her privacy rights and those of others have been infringed by TikTok and its policies and wants a remedy. “Privacy and safety are top priorities for TikTok, and we have robust policies, processes and technologies in place to protect all users, and our younger users in particular,” says TikTok in a statement, reported by Bloomberg. The company is believed to be considering its implications.