A Burger, French Fries And Some Artificial Intelligence With Your Next McDonald’s Order

McDonald’s thinks artificial intelligence (AI) can help it sell more fast food to customers. The company has announced that it is acquiring Dynamic Yield, an Israeli company that uses AI to customize experiences.McDonald's says it would use Dynamic Yield’s technology to tweak the menu options on the displays in the outlets, based on factors such as the time of day, the weather outside and how busy the restaurant is at the time. If it is warm outside, the menu could offer more options for cold drinks such as shakes, and perhaps more warm tea options if it is cold outside. The system will also make recommendations in real-time for additional items that a customer might want to order, based on what they had already ordered. McDonald’s hopes this will boost sales.“Technology is a critical element of our Velocity Growth Plan, enhancing the experience for our customers by providing greater convenience on their terms. With this acquisition, we’re expanding both our ability to increase the role technology and data will play in our future and the speed with which we’ll be able to implement our vision of creating more personalised experiences for our customers,” says Steve Easterbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer, McDonald’s Corporation, in an official statement.McDonald’s says they will begin to roll out this AI based menu sorting and recommendations at the Drive Thru restaurants in the United States this year, and subsequently to some other markets next year. Which other countries could see this AI based menu system isn’t yet clear. Eventually, this AI based system will also make it to McDonald’s global ordering app as well.