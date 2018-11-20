English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Cheaper Pixel is Likely Coming And we May Know What it Looks Like
Although Google has not announced a more affordable Pixel 3 variant, hopes remain high, rumors fly, and a Russian tech blog reveals a likely candidate.
A Cheaper Pixel is Likely Coming And we May Know What it Looks Like
Loading...
This past week, Russian tech blog Rozetked shared images and specs of a phone that looks suspiciously similar to the Google Pixel 3, but this one dons a headphone jack and a different logo. Nevertheless, the device looks promising to fans everywhere interested in a more wallet-friendly smartphone with some flagship features.
This potential Pixel successor is outfitted in the same cloudy-white glass body as the 3 and 3 XL and even features a vibrantly colored power button on the right-hand side. The display has thicker bezels and instead of a notch at the top of the screen, there's a black bar resembling that of the chin.
The real kicker, though, is that in the same space on the backside where the Google "G" logo is typically located is a similarly sized and shaped "C" logo; so, even though this device is the embodiment of the rumors that have been circulating since before the flagship phones were even released, we should be skeptical.
Regardless, this device fuels the excitement users have for a potential Pixel variant. For now, we await any sort of indication from the company themselves.
This potential Pixel successor is outfitted in the same cloudy-white glass body as the 3 and 3 XL and even features a vibrantly colored power button on the right-hand side. The display has thicker bezels and instead of a notch at the top of the screen, there's a black bar resembling that of the chin.
The real kicker, though, is that in the same space on the backside where the Google "G" logo is typically located is a similarly sized and shaped "C" logo; so, even though this device is the embodiment of the rumors that have been circulating since before the flagship phones were even released, we should be skeptical.
Regardless, this device fuels the excitement users have for a potential Pixel variant. For now, we await any sort of indication from the company themselves.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...