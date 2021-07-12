A Copy Of The Legend Of Zelda From 1987 Sold For Rs 6.47 Crores In Online Auction

A sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda game for Nintendo NES has been sold for $870,000 (roughly Rs 6.48 crores) in an online auction, breaking previous records of the most expensive game ever sold. Back in April, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros was auctioned for $660,000 (roughly Rs 4.92 crores), creating a record for the most expensive game ever sold. The copy of The Legend of Zelda that was sold at Heritage Auctions is an incredibly rare variant that holds an early production status. Heritage Auctions said that this is the only copy from one of the earliest production runs that they’ve ever had the opportunity to offer, and, possibly will have the opportunity to offer, for many years to come. “Truly, the term “grail" only begins to scratch the surface of describing this game," Heritage Auctions said on their website.

The game, according to Heritage Auctions, was only produced for a few months in late 1987 before it was ultimately replaced by the “Rev-A" variant in early 1988. All sorts of collectibles have witnessed a significant increase in value lately. Many Pokemon cards are now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Further, NFTs have also gained significance in the online auction space as several NFTs have sold for astonishing prices via online auctions. Before this, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros was sold for $660,000 at a Heritage Auctions’ online auction. Before that, the record for the most expensive game ever sold was held by a rare variant of Super Mario Bros 3 which was sold for $156,000 in November 2020.

