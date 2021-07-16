New emojis are on the way! Like clockwork, ahead of the annual World Emoji Day on July 17, we have the first peek at the draft candidates of the Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 14.0 release. Some of the new emojis include a saluting face, biting lip, low battery as well as focus on gender inclusions. Emojipedia confirms that these are only a draft list and there may be changes ahead of the final approval expected in September this year. When do these new emojis arrive on your Apple iPhone and Android phone? Expect that to happen either later this year with one of the operating system releases, or sometime early next year. By then, we would be well into the Apple iOS 15 and Android 12 lifecycles.

So, what’s new In Emoji 14.0? The new emojis on the draft list include melting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, saluting face, dotted line face, face holding back tears, and face with diagonal mouth. Person with Crown is a gender-inclusive alternative to the existing emojis for Princess and Prince. Coral emoji should be relevant for discussing climate change. Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person are new and recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people. These are also additional variations to the existing Pregnant Woman emoji and gender inclusive dancer emojis. This is a continuation of years of attempts to make emoji representations and conversations more inclusive, for genders, religion, ethnicity and regions.

When Will My Apple iPhone Get The New Emojis? While yet to be confirmed with the final approval expected sometime in September, the earliest support for Emoji 14 is expected later this year. But in all likelihood, iOS 15 will likely bring these to the Apple iPhones in early 2022, which means with one of the updates that roll out in the January to March window. Emoji 13.1 arrived on Apple iOS in April this year—also important to note that the Apple iPhone release was delayed by a month last year.

When Will My Android Phone Get The New Emojis? There is expectation that Google will be able to integrate this in Android 12 in the October-December window, this year itself. And the first phones to get these more inclusive emojis will be the Google Pixel phones, as part of a monthly Android 12 update. But in all likelihood, Android phones from most brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others should expect to get the Emoji 14.0 pack sometime in early 2022, around the time when the Apple iPhone also gets these. The most recent emoji update, which is Emoji 13.1, was approved in September 2020, and arrived on the Google Pixel phones in December 2020.

