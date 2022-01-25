A Foldable Pixel 'Notepad' Is Coming This Year: Here's How Much It May Cost

Google’s foldable smartphone which was earlier rumoured to be called the Pixel Fold is in the news again. Now being rumoured as Pixel Notepad, the upcoming foldable smartphone from Google is said to come in a similar form factor as the Oppo Find N foldable. The smartphone’s pricing and availability has now been leaked, hinting at a cheaper launch price as compared to the most popular foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Pixel Notepad is expected to be launched this year, and will be launched in the United States along with some other markets.

A report in 9to5Google has hinted that the Google Pixel Notepad may presumably be priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,06,600) in the US. The report, however, says that this is a “target price" and may be subject to change leading up to the unveiling. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, in comparison, is priced at $1,799 onwards in the US (Rs 1,49,999 in India). The Pixel Foldable is expected to come with Google’s in-house Tensor chip that powers the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S-Pen: Does Samsung Even Need The Galaxy Note Anymore?

In terms of availability, a report in NDTV Gadgets 360 hints that the smartphone is claimed to be made available in the US and various international markets. The website says that there might be a gap between the US and international launched, and the Pixel Notepad may become available in at least one of these regions by the end of 2022.

The Google Pixel foldable is expected to be more similar to the Oppo Find N foldable, as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As mentioned above, it is reported to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset. The Pixel Notebook foldable, however, will not used the 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 camera that was there in previous Pixel smartphones, the 9to5Google report hints.

ALSO READ: Oppo Find N Quick Review: Foldable Smartphone Market Just Got Better.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.