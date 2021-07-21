A sign of the times. We have reached a stage where we as a society need a tech giant to tell us how to clean the gadgets that we buy. First of all, to actually clean them and then, how to clean them. But well, here we are, and now it seems to have fallen upon Apple to tell us how we are supposed to clean the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, HomePod and other gadgets as well as peripherals, and not muck about while at it. There are larger guidelines that are relevant across product lines, and subsequent specific guidelines for each Apple device, which keeps in mind the specifics. Apple has made it very clear that any products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide are absolutely a no go. You probably don’t read those, but now you may want to read the product labels attentively.

Apple recommends the use of soft, lint-free cloth to wipe gadgets and absolutely avoid abrasive cloths, towels or even paper towels. You’re told to not get too excited because excessive wiping may cause damage to the surface materials. Oh, and before you get down to the cleaning bit, unplug all external power sources as well as connected devices and accessories—you haven’t been paying attention, admit it? There is also the recommendation to keep liquids away from gadgets. And you’ve been having your breakfast, lunch and dinner hunched over your MacBook or your iMac keyboard, haven’t you, trying to get a fast track on your appraisal at work? Not good for the expensive piece of tech you just purchased.

You’ll need to be careful about using any cleaning sprays and damp cloth to ensure no moisture gets inside the ports or openings. There should be no use of abrasive cleaners or aerosol sprays. “Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces,” says Apple in the support document. “Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents,” the recommendations say. You can actually deploy these recommendations not just for Apple products but can be good guidelines for all gadgets that you may own, including Android phones, Windows 10 PCs and laptops, smart speakers, Android tablets and so on.

There is also the specific complication about iPhone cases, since they are available in multiple material and finish options. For the Silicone and Clear cases, you can use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to wipe the outside and the inside of the iPhone case. Guidelines are largely the same for the iPhone Smart Battery Case as well. For Leather cases, you’ve been warned that cleaning the leather iPhone case might affect its color but if you still need to, first remove it from your iPhone and then use a clean cloth with warm water and mild hand soap to gently clean the case. The use of leather cleaners and conditioners can change the colour of leather.

