A Man Dropped His iPhone From a Plane And It Survived Intact, Phone Camera Records Free Fall

No one likes to drop their smartphone, but imagine dropping a smartphone from a plane. This happened to a Brazilian documentary filmmaker named Ernesto Galiotto, who was filming something on his iPhone 6s from a plane when the strong winds snatched it away, resulting in a close to 2000-feet drop. However, much to everyone's surprise, the iPhone 6s survived the fall. More so, the camera never stopped recording and the whole fall is on video, which is nothing but just one big blur.

The incident was first reported by Brazilian media outlet G1. Galiotto was flying over a beach located in Rio De Janerio for one of his projects. While holding his iPhone 6s with just one hand in order to capture something from the plane window, the heavy winds snatched the phone away from his hand, resulting in the drop. However, the smartphone was soon located on the Find My app and much to everyone's surprise, the iPhone 6s was still on and running properly. It was located on a beach and was found in a nearly intact condition. "I had faith that I would recover it. I thought, ‘If it didn’t fall in the water, we’ll find it. For a few meters I could have hit a person — and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn’t a tragedy, it had many emotions," Galiotto was quoted in the G1 report as saying.

The device survived the fall with only a few scratches. It was in a regular transparent silicone cover with a simple screen protector on. The screen protector seemed to be the only victim of the massive fall.

It is important to note that this is not the first time an iPhone fell out of an airplane and survived. It was reported last year that a photographer was on an aerial tour in South Iceland when he dropped his iPhone 6s. The Iceland photographer, however, recovered his iPhone 13 months later.