A New, Larger MacBook Air May Be On The Way: Here's What We Know So Far

Apple’s MacBook Air is the company’s most popular laptop offering. However, it is also the Apple laptop that sees the least amount of refreshes and updates. The last MacBook Air refresh we saw was in late 2020 with the Apple M1 chip, and the company was earlier rumoured to launch a new MacBook Air later this year. Now, a report has said that Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air in 2023, which will be a larger variant of the current MacBook Air that comes with a 13.3-inch display. Further, Apple is also said to bring a new iPad next year.

According to a report in the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the new MacBook Air 15-inch model may be launched alongside a new 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop. The MacBook Air, according to display analyst Ross Young, will come with a “slightly larger" display. The DSCC report also hints that Apple may also increase the size of the current 13.3-inch MacBook Air to something that is “slightly larger" but is still between 13 to 14 inches in size. DSCC also says that Apple is also planning a new entry-level iPad that will come with a larger display once the change is made next year.

The MacBook Air 15-inch will be launched as soon as in 2023. A report in 9to5Mac also cites the Epic vs Apple lawsuit to indicate that Apple considered releasing a 15-inch MacBook Air in the first half of 2008, but opted to launch an 11-inch model instead. 9to5Mac also reported last month that Apple may be planning a 16-inch MacBook Air. However, now the speculation has shifted towards a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Apple recently launched its latest Mac computer, the Mac Studio that comes with Apple’s most powerful M1 Ultra chipset. The Mac Studio was launched alongside the iPhone SE 3 and the fifth generation iPad Air earlier this month. The Cupertino-based giant is also rumoured to launch the M2 versions of the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro 13-inch and the Mac Mini sometime this year.

