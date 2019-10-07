A New OnePlus 7T Phone Lands on Amazon on October 10, And we Are as Perplexed as You Are

What really is going on in the world of OnePlus smartphones, we would never know. But for those of you who may be looking for splurge on a smartphone during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale (that name is a mouthful), there will be another option to choose from—one more phone from the OnePlus 7T series, and we would assume it is the OnePlus 7T Pro (yes, this name would also be a mouthful). Amazon’s teaser suggests that this new OnePlus 7T series phone, which we assume is the OnePlus 7T Pro, would go on sale on October 10.

While we assume it is the OnePlus 7T Pro, what new specifications and features could it bring to the table? One upgrade for certain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, up from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier in the summer. Would see a larger screen, or new cameras or perhaps even a larger battery? Wireless charging could be on the agenda, but we would categorize that as unlikely considering how OnePlus has not really shown much enthusiasm for that just yet. We are as perplexed as you are about what this new OnePlus phone might be.

Just late last month, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T, a few months after the launch of the OnePlus 7 over the summer. But there were significant upgrades that did make sense for the OnePlus 7T over the OnePlus 7—such as the camera upgrade and the addition of the 90Hz display.

At the moment, we do have any specifics on the new OnePlus 7T series phone. All we can say right now is stay tuned!

