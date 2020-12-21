A New OnePlus Concept Phone Is Here, And It Wants To Be An Extension Of Your Reactions

OnePlus is readying another concept smartphone as we head into 2021. This will follow the OnePlus Concept One from earlier this year which used the electrochromic glass technology, which is an evolution of a color-shifting glass that gave the phone the ability to hide its camera. The OnePlus 8T Concept follows through with the focus on Electronic Color, Material and Finish, or ECMF, to allow the physical design of the phone to interact with you. This will work with Reactive Sensing Technology, a combination of ECMF and the mmWave standards. The way OnePlus envisions this is that there can be more natural interaction between the user and the phone itself, such as the ability to health stats such as breath or to manage incoming calls by hand gestures.

“The ECMF design becomes truly interactive by working in combination with mmWave, and changes the way we interact with our technology. The working principle behind this technology, borrowed from 5G, is that the mmWave radar module transmits and receives electromagnetic waves. When receiving electromagnetic waves, the digital signal processing (DSP) and CPU perform signal and information processing, allowing the device to perceive, image, locate, and track objects,” says OnePlus. The OnePlus 8T Concept, as the name suggests, takes forward the design and the overall form factor inspiration from the OnePlus 8T smartphone. The OnePlus 8T was launched in October as the successor to the OnePlus 8

The touchless notifications will build on the flashing colour that you’ll see on the phone’s physical design, and you can then accept or reject the call with hand gestures. The mmWave tech can detect a person’s breathing, for instance, and change the body colour of the phone in accordance with the breathing to provide visual feedback. The company says the inspiration comes from the multi-hued flowing water in the hot springs of Pamukkale in Turkey. The concept has been put together by a team of 39 designers based in Shenzhen in China, Taipei, New York and India.

As is the standard disclaimer with any concept phone, we do not know if and when the OnePlus 8T Concept will ever see the light of the day on the production lines. That is if it all.