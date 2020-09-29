A New OnePlus Nord Smartphone Might be Coming Soon

OnePlus launched its more affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone in July this year. The company has since confirmed that the OnePlus Nord series will get more smartphones over time. Now, a new teaser suggests that the second phone in the series might be coming soon. OnePlus, on the OnePlus Nord Instagram handle shared a post showing just a sketched OnePlus logo with the caption #ComingSoon. It is being speculated that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is the upcoming phone that the Chinese manufacturer has teased.

Reports suggest that OnePlus might launch the OnePlus Nord N10 5G in the US later this year. From the looks of it, it looks like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will sit below the OnePlus Nord. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, the American chipmaker's first 600 series chip to support 5G. OnePlus Nord N10 5G is also reported to feature a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Nord N10 5G is also rumoured to have a 64-megapixel camera at the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in India in July. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The company is also set to launch its OnePlus 8T smartphone at a virtual event on October 14.