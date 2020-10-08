A New Windows 10 Setup Screen Wants To Know If You Use The PC For Schoolwork, Gaming Or Business

The thing is, everyone uses their PC or laptop differently. Microsoft believes having that information when a user is setting up their new Windows 10 laptop or PC will help customize the experience better. In what is a new setup screen for Windows 10 that us being tested, users will be asked what they will use the PC for. The larger bucket of use cases mentioned include Gaming, Family, Creativity, Schoolwork, Entertainment and Business. A user will have the option to select multiple scenarios from this, depending on what all they intend to do with their new computing device. This new start screen is rolling out with the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20231 that is now available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft says this feature will be initially available to a subset of users within the Windows Insiders Dev Channel and will be rolled out for all testers in the coming days. It is not clear exactly what customizations Microsoft intends to make for the Windows 10 installations on PCs based on the options a user may select on this setup screen. All the screen communicates to users is that “if you choose to tell Microsoft how you plan to use your device, we’ll customize suggestions for tools and services during the device setup and your welcome experience.” No further details on what exactly the changes would be, as far as the user experience goes. You can, however, also select the Skip option and not share any specific usage plans with Windows 10 during the setup process.

For the rest of us, this feature may be available in one of the Windows 10 updates rolled out via automatic updates in the coming months, depending on how testing goes.