English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A No-Compromise Device at an Amazing Price - OnePlus 7 Is Now in Stores
Smartphone enthusiasts and those looking for a mid-range option are excited for this value-conscious effort that packs a punch.
Smartphone enthusiasts and those looking for a mid-range option are excited for this value-conscious effort that packs a punch.
Loading...
OnePlus’s latest smartphone, the OnePlus 7, has hit store shelves. At Rs. 32,999, it is the manufacturer’s best effort yet to keep costs down, with power and features in abundance.
Smartphone enthusiasts and those looking for a mid-range option are excited for this value-conscious effort that packs a punch. So what can buyers expect from the makers of the recent hit, the premium-segment OnePlus 7 Pro? Well, as mentioned, this new smartphone aims to be even more affordable and accessible to the masses. At under Rs. 35,000, users are promised a truckload of features at a price that undercuts the competition by a substantial margin.
Innovative features such as RAM Boost ensures that apps you regularly use are given preference of RAM, speeding their start-up for instant usage. The smartphone can store up to 256 GB of data, effectively a handheld library for your photos, videos and music files. Transferring files to and from the device is seamless, too.
A 48 MP rear camera produces crisp pictures, with OnePlus boasting new software algorithms that enhance low-light photos for clarity even in less-than-perfect light conditions. Running on the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855™ mobile platform, the OnePlus 7 delivers smooth gaming, with dual stereo speakers by Dolby Atmos powering the sound performance.
OnePlus 7 is currently the most coveted smartphone in the market. It is a beast of burden that does not compromise on design, software, technology or features, with an attractive price tag to match. For those looking to buy a premium smartphone that is accessible to the everyday user, the OnePlus 7 is available on Amazon, the OnePlus website and in exclusive OnePlus stores.
Smartphone enthusiasts and those looking for a mid-range option are excited for this value-conscious effort that packs a punch. So what can buyers expect from the makers of the recent hit, the premium-segment OnePlus 7 Pro? Well, as mentioned, this new smartphone aims to be even more affordable and accessible to the masses. At under Rs. 35,000, users are promised a truckload of features at a price that undercuts the competition by a substantial margin.
Innovative features such as RAM Boost ensures that apps you regularly use are given preference of RAM, speeding their start-up for instant usage. The smartphone can store up to 256 GB of data, effectively a handheld library for your photos, videos and music files. Transferring files to and from the device is seamless, too.
A 48 MP rear camera produces crisp pictures, with OnePlus boasting new software algorithms that enhance low-light photos for clarity even in less-than-perfect light conditions. Running on the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon 855™ mobile platform, the OnePlus 7 delivers smooth gaming, with dual stereo speakers by Dolby Atmos powering the sound performance.
OnePlus 7 is currently the most coveted smartphone in the market. It is a beast of burden that does not compromise on design, software, technology or features, with an attractive price tag to match. For those looking to buy a premium smartphone that is accessible to the everyday user, the OnePlus 7 is available on Amazon, the OnePlus website and in exclusive OnePlus stores.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Friday 31 May , 2019 Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- Online Smartphone Shipments Jump to 43 Percent in Q1 2019
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results