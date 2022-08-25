A Sealed First-Generation iPhone Was Sold For Rs 28 Lakh In An Auction: All Details Here

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. Just when Apple announced the launch date of the 2022 Apple iPhone model, a first-generation Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for $35,000 (roughly Rs 28 lakh) in an auction in the United States.

The fully-packed original iPhone (8GB) has been sold for $35,414 at an auction. The auction house, RR Auction, said that the iPhone box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. The device was up for auction as part of RR Auction’s curated “Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware” auction, which featured more than 70 items up for bid, and closed on August 18.

The auction also featured an Apple-1 circuit board, hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, that was sold for $677,196. Additionally, an unopened first-generation original Apple iPod (5GB) sold for $25,000, the report noted.

On January 9, 2007, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone — a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera and Web-browsing capabilities, among other features — at the Macworld convention in San Francisco.

The device had a touchscreen, a 2MP camera, visual voicemail and a web browser. The iPhone was released in the US in June 2007 at the price of $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, both requiring a two-year contract.

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. The iPhone 14 series will be launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, along with other rumoured products. The Apple iPhone 14 series is said to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are speculated to come with a new design that will do-away with the notch. Further, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to come with a high performance version of the A15 Bionic chipset.

