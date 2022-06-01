A Super-Rare Apple-1 Computer With Original Components And Wozniak's Signature Is Going Up For Auction

A super rare Apple-1 computer is going up for auction. The Apple-1 was the first product ever to come out of Apple, and the unit that is being put up for auction is owned by noted Apple collector Jimmy Grewal.

The Apple-1 owned by Grewal is an original device with original Apple components and also has Wozniak’s signature. Grewal, the founder of AAPL Collection, one of the largest private collections of vintage Apple products. The collection has nearly 200 Apple computers and Grewal wants more people to be able to see these products in person. He has said that the money from the sale of this ultra rare Apple-1 computer will go into taking his “Apple museum” to more places.

The Apple-1 owned by Grewal is particularly super rare, even for an Apple-1 computer itself because it has all the original components from the Apple-1 computer, which was launched in 1976. More so, it has the signature of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, which adds significant value to this piece of history. According to a report in 9to5Mac, Grewal got the Apple-1 signed from Wozniak in 2021, when the former met the Apple co-founder. The report says that Wozniak was also enthusiastic to sign the computer because it was one of his first creations and he was happy to see it in a “remarkable condition.”

According to an Apple-1 registry cited by 9to5Mac, machine number 89 (owned by Grewal) is in “remarkable condition” and comes with a keyboard, monitor, and cassette player from that era. The computer, according to the report, is fully functional even after more than 46 years and does not require any repairs.

The auction for this super rare computer will be held on June 2, 2022 and the auctioneers will accept bids till June 12, 2022. For those interested, the estimated value of this computer is between $460,000 to $485,000, with the possibility of the auction fetching much more than this.

