English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan New Brand Ambassador For Vivo India
Aamir has been signed for the future brand and product communication initiatives of Vivo India, the company said in a statement.
Aamir Khan New Brand Ambassador For Vivo India (photo for representation, image: Yogen Shah)
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for India. Aamir has been signed for the future brand and product communication initiatives of Vivo India, the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Intel Says Chips Addressing Flaws Set For Release This Year
"We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of the world's biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, will open up for Vivo in India," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vivo India. "This new association will enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers as we script our future growth strategy in India," Zeng added.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Available For a Down Payment of Rs 9,900 on Airtel Online Store
Aamir will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and a new TV commercial. "Vivo as a brand embodies the spirit of innovation and meaningful disruption," said Aamir. "Over the years, the brand has been constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. I am enthused to be a part of Vivo's transformative journey in India," the actor added.
Vivo is also associated with popular sports platforms such as Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro-Kabaddi League in the country. Vivo entered India in late 2014. With a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline -- catering to over 400 cities in 22 states backed by 400 service centres.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Intel Says Chips Addressing Flaws Set For Release This Year
"We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of the world's biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, will open up for Vivo in India," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vivo India. "This new association will enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers as we script our future growth strategy in India," Zeng added.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Available For a Down Payment of Rs 9,900 on Airtel Online Store
Aamir will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and a new TV commercial. "Vivo as a brand embodies the spirit of innovation and meaningful disruption," said Aamir. "Over the years, the brand has been constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. I am enthused to be a part of Vivo's transformative journey in India," the actor added.
Vivo is also associated with popular sports platforms such as Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro-Kabaddi League in the country. Vivo entered India in late 2014. With a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline -- catering to over 400 cities in 22 states backed by 400 service centres.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Toyota Yaris Sedan – All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Features and More
- Elon Musk Needs to 'Grow up', Says His Father
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'