TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aarogya Setu Downgraded to 1 Out of 5 by MIT for Collecting More Data Than it Needs

Aarogya Setu Downgraded to 1 Out of 5 by MIT for Collecting More Data Than it Needs

The Aarogya Setu app was rated a lowly 2 out of 5 initially for failing to meet numerous ideal privacy guidelines, and has now been hit even further.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
Share this:

Aarogya Setu has been embroiled in data and privacy debates right from the onset, and was initially handed a rating of 2 out of 5 stars by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, based on its privacy and data principles. Now, in a detailed report published by MIT Technology Review, which has rated all the Covid-19 contact tracing apps in the world, the Aarogya Setu app rating has been downgraded to 1 out of 5 stars, with only 'data destruction' being the parameter that it has ticked. The revised rating comes after MIT researchers evaluated the app and found that it in the parameter of 'data minimisation'.

In other words, as per MIT researchers, the Aarogya Setu asks for and collects far more data than what it needs to implement contact tracing of Covid-19. Data minimisation is a key aspect of a good app, where services are ideally recommended to collect as little of the user's information as possible. The reason behind this is to reduce the app's liability to protect user data, and give the users themselves an assurance that their information will not be misused for any third party purposes.

Ever since introduction, Aarogya Setu has often come under fire from privacy advocacy bodies for breaching consumer trust, not establishing a standard operating procedure, and being mandated for download without a supporting legal framework. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 published a data protocol for the app that aims to certify that user data being collected through the app will not be used or viewed by anyone other than those that are absolutely necessary.

That said, still more have questioned the efficacy of contact tracing in India, since a vast number of individuals are not smartphone users. Going forward, it remains to be seen how the revised MIT rating may affect the Aarogya Setu app, and if this, coupled with Apple and Google's rolling out of the privacy-focused Exposure Notification API, leads to fundamental operational changes in the app.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading