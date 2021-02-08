Aarogya Setu Gets a New CoWIN Dashboard for COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate, Other Related Details

India's COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has been integrated with CoWIN portal where citizens can find vaccine-related information and certificate. According to the government, if the citizen has received at least one dosage, the Aarogya Setu app can provide the vaccination certificate after providing relevant details. The government had earlier announced that it would soon launch the dedicated CoWIN app that will allow citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccine and find other related information. The CoWIN platform is currently restricted to government officials through which they are monitoring the COVID-19 inoculation drive of frontline and healthcare workers.

Citizens can find the CoWIN portal on Aarogya Setu via a dedicated section. The portal has three sections namely, Vaccination Information, Vaccination Certificate, and Vaccination Dashboard. As the name suggests, the information portal contains the latest news around COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination drive in India. It also includes videos, debunking myths around the vaccination programme. The certificate section provides COVID certificate to those who have received at least one dosage. Here, citizens are required to provide their beneficiary reference ID that they will (or have) receive after registering on the CoWIN app, once it is available.

Notably, the Vaccination Dashboard provides all nation-wide and state-wide stats on COVID-19 inoculation drive in India. As of Monday, over 53 lakh front line workers have received at least one dosage, the data shows. The same statistics are available on the CoWIN website. Recently, the government announced that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal. Speaking on privacy, the government added that all rules are in line with guidelines stated in the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). The COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted in India on January 16. Through the CoWIN app, citizens will be able to view beneficiary coverage programme, beneficiary dropouts, sessions planned/ sessions held, and other vaccine-related information.

Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have recd at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination.@GoI_MeitY @NITIAayog @NICMeity — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) February 7, 2021

Users must get the latest version of the Aarogya Setu app from Google Play Store or Apple App store to access the CoWIN dashboard on the app.