TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aarogya Setu Launched for 5mn JioPhone Users, Contact Tracing Reaches Feature Phones

Aarogya Setu App

Aarogya Setu App

The government of India had already mentioned that a version of Aarogya Setu compatible with JioPhone feature phones was already in works.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Share this:

A Bluetooth-based version of the Aarogya Setu app for JioPhone feature phones has been released earlier today, stated a report by Reuters citing an update from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). India’s technology ministry said on Thursday it had rolled out a version of its Bluetooth contact-tracing app for 5 million JioPhones, the inexpensive internet-enabled devices sold by Reliance Jio for users coming online for the first time.

India was set to roll out a version of its coronavirus contact-tracing application Aarogya Setu for JioPhones within days, as it looks to increase the reach of the system, Reuters reported last week. India, which imposed the world’s biggest shutdown in late March to battle the spread of the coronavirus, last month launched the Aarogya Setu app — a Bluetooth and GPS-based contact tracing application, which alerts users who may have come in contact with people who later test positive for Covid-19.

The app, which was now been downloaded by over 100 million Indians, was initially available only on Google’s Android and on Apple's iOS devices. With the reach extending to a select line of feature phones, the premise is being set for the contact tracing services to be rolled out to more feature phones going forward. Contact tracing emerged as a potential technology that can curb the community transmission phase of Covid-19, and has since attracted myriad discussions and debates across the world.

The Aarogya Setu app, introduced by the government of India, has since evolved in scope, and may represent the role of an e-pass for commuting and travelling, as the lockdown periods look set to gradually lift across the country. By rolling out to feature phones, the government of India will be able to successfully include the millions of users who are still actively using feature phones in the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading