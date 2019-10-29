Abode Restores Service in Venezuela, With 90 Days Free Service as Compensation

Adobe services which were snapped in Venezuela on October 7 in compliance with a United States Executive order, has now been restored following discussions with the US government. As Adobe has now obtained a license from the US government to continue operating in Venezuela, users can now get their hands on Adobe services including Photoshop and Illustrator.

The announcement was made by Adobe on their blog and it reads, “After discussions with the US government, we’ve been granted a license to provide all of our Digital Media products and services in Venezuela. With this update, we’re sharing that users can continue to access the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud portfolio, and all of their content, as they did before.” It also mentioned that the Adobe users who lost access to premium services will be restored in a week's time.

According to a report, Adobe had initially said that services like Behance which are free would be inaccessible and that United States Executive order has forbidden them from issuing refunds. However, after two days, Adobe updated its policies and said that users in Venezuela could continue to use Behance. The company further stated that refunds would be provided by the end of the month. The report further added that Adobe had earlier asked users in Venezuela to take back-up of the files on their Creative Cloud accounts by October 28. Now, according to Adobe, those accounts can avail an extra 90 days of service at free of cost as an "apology for the inconvenience". Adobe further said that the company will get in touch with those, who have already discontinued their accounts and received refunds. Adobe will get in touch with the users by mid-November and provide them with renewing subscriptions details.

