Acer Announces New 10th-Gen Intel Products Including Swift 5, ConceptD, Enduro and More

Acer unveiled a range of new products at its global launch event, Next@Acer 2020. The Taiwanese tech giant announced the launch of the Acer Enduro rugged laptops and tablets, new ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel Notebooks, Concept Monitors, Spin 713 and 311 Chromebooks, slim laptops in the form of Acer Swift 5 and more.

Acer Enduro Rugged Series of Laptops and Tablets

One of the key launches announced of this year is certainly the Acer Enduro Rugged series of laptops and a pair of tablets. The company said that the new products are specially engineered to withstand hard drops, water and dust exposure, and can also survive extreme temperatures as well. The laptops, namely, the Acer Enduro N7 and Acer Enduro N3, have MIL-810G and IP65 certifications, which means that the devices can withstand water and dust damage and both the devices promise long battery life on a single charge. Acer has also announced a pair of T1 and T5 tablets under the Enduro brand and the devices have MIL-STD 810G and IP65 and MIL-STD 810G and IP54 certifications respectively. Both the tablets feature swappable batteries and can be used while wearing gloves.

Acer ConceptD Series Notebooks, Laptops and Monitors

Another key launch from Acer that is aimed to serve professional creators is the ConceptD series of notebooks, laptops and monitors. Among the notebooks first is the Acer Concept D3 that features a 14 and 15.6-inch full-HD Pantone-validated display options and is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. The Concept D3 Ezel, on the other hand, is a convertible notebook that has amber-backlit keys which are set against a pristine white all-metal chassis and a luxuriously large glass trackpad that supports multi-finger gestures. There is also a ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro model with an Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU. The ConceptD 3 Ezel also comes with six usage models, including a stand mode for drawing content and a display mode for presenting the existing drawings.

Next up is the ConceptD 100 desktop which will be packed with a 9th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce or Quadro GPUs. The PC comes with up to 256 GB of ultrafast SSD storage, all-around connectivity and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

In terms of peripherals, Acer unveiled the Concept CP5, CP3, and CM3 monitors. The CP5271UV comes with a WQHD monitor with DisplayHDR 600, Adaptive-Sync and has a Delta E which is less than 1, thus, making it very colour accurate. The CP3 series has 98% DCI-P3 monitors with up to WQHD 3840x2160 resolution as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400. On the other hand, The CM3 series offers a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 screen with a 4 ms (G to G) response time, 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide color gamut supporting 99% of the Adobe RGB color space.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and 311

Acer also announced a convertible Chromebook called Spin 713 based on Project Athena. The Chromebook 713 will be powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor and will feature a 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The touchscreen and touchpad of Spin 713 Chromebook is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and adheres to MIL-STD 810G which means it would be capable of withstanding dents and corrosion.

The company also announced the Spin 311 which is an 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook powered by a Mediatek MT8183 processor. The Spin 311 also has a Corning Gorilla Glass HD touch IPS display.

Acer Swift 5 Notebook

Acer launched the Swift 5 Notebook that features a 14-inch FHD IPS[iv] touchscreen display, that supports multi-finger gestures and has 300 nits of brightness. The laptop will be powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake processor and include Intel Xe integrated graphics and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete GPU. The notebook also has 16GB of LPDDRAX RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD, along with three distinct cooling modes, namely silent, normal, and performance.

