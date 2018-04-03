Acer Aspire S24 Desktop to Take on Apple iMac With The Start of US Sale

The Aspire S24, a slim and stylish 'iMac style' desktop by Acer is now available for sale in the US for just under $900.With a 23.8-inch borderless display and a black and matte gold colour scheme intended to add a touch of luxury, this may even be a contender for those smitten with the iMac's appearance. And with a price tag of $899.99, the Aspire S24 may become even more attractive to potential buyers who don't want to fork out over $1299 for the iMac.What's more, this latest addition to the Aspire series has a side profile of only 0.235 inches, which may make it worthy of the title "Slimmest-Ever All-in-One Desktop PC" given by the company when it was first announced at IFA 2017 last September in Germany.As for the specs, the Aspire S24 comes with an all-new 8th-generation Intel Core processor, 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.Combined with the optional Intel Optane memory, Acer claims that the desktop can "power through immersive entertainment and everyday tasks with ease, while delivering a smooth and responsive computing experience."However, the 1080p resolution and Intel's integrated graphics may not meet the performance expectations of hard-core gaming fans. And as for the operating system, Aspire S24 comes with Windows 10, rather than Pro, another potential downfall for some shoppers.But on a more positive note, there is a unique added feature that will reduce cable clutter and that's the new integrated QI charging station. So now, when your phone or tablet is running out of juice, you can simply place it on the base of the desktop.Now sold on the Acer website, the Aspire S24 ships to anyone with a US address for the price of $899.99.