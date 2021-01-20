Acer Chromebook 511, Chromebook 512 & Chromebook Spin Models Launched Alongside TravelMate Spin B3

Taiwanese computer manufacturer Acer has launched six new laptops, including five Chromebook models and an Acer TravelMate Spin B3. The five Chromebooks announced by Acer include Acer ChromeBook 511, Acer Chromebook 311, Acer Chromebook Spin 512, and Acer Chromebook Spin 511. The new laptops are designed for students and are tested to meet the MIL-STD 810H durability standard. The laptops have been announced only for the US and European markets for now and there is no information about their availability in India yet.

The Acer Chromebook 511 will be availbale in the US starting April and has been priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs 29,200) onwards and has been priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs 35,400) for the European market. The Acer Chromebook 511 will go on sale in Europe in March. The Acer Chromebook 511 comes with an 11.6-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7C chipset. The laptop is claimed to last up to 20 hours on a single charge and comes with 4G LTE connectivity. The Acer Chromebook 511 also has mechanically anchored keys and a spill-proof keyboard.

The Acer Chromebook 311, on the other hand, has been priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs 21,900) in the US and will go on sale in the country later this month. In Europe, the Acer Chromebook 311 has been priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs 23,900) and will be available for purchase in March. The device is powered by MediaTek's MT8183 processor that Acer says has been designed around a number of industrial durability and safety standards.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 will be available in the US starting April and has been priced at $429.99 onwards (roughly Rs 31,400). In Europe, the laptop has been priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs 35,400) and will be available in March. The laptop comes with a 12-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by Intel's Pentium Silver or Celeron processors, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The laptop comes with an 8-megapixel MIPI webcam and an 88-degree wife field-of view HDR webcam.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has been priced at $399.99 in the US (roughly Rs 29,300) and will be available in the market starting April, while in Europe, the laptop has been priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs 32,700) onwards and will go on sale in March. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 is powered by an Intel processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has an 11.6-inch display and has a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and comes with two USB 3.2 ports.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is the only non-Chromebook laptop the company has launched with the recent lineup. The laptop has been priced at $329.99 (roughly Rs 24,000) in the US and will go on sale in April. In Europe, the laptop has been priced at EUR 409 (roughly Rs 36,300) and will go on sale in Q2 2021. In China, the Acer TravelMate Spin B3 will go on sale in February and will cost CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,200). The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is powered by Intel's Pentium Silver processor and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The latop comes with features like a spill-proof keyboard, a moisture-resistant tpuchpad, and Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.