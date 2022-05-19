Acer ConceptD 500 High Performance Desktop PC Launched: Prices, Specifications And More

PC-maker Acer has announced its latest ConceptD 500 desktop PC that comes as a high performance offering from the brand. The new Acer Cconcept D PC comes with Intel’s latest 12th generation Core processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, and more.

The Acer ConceptD 500 comes powered with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM and up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Acer gives users options between three graphic cards – the Nvidia RTX A4000, the GeForce RTX 3060, and the GeForce RTX 3070 from Nvidia. There is up to 2TB of HDD storage, and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, the Acer ConceptD 500 comes with 2,5G Ethernet, Wif-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E options, and more.

The Acer ConceptD 500 will be available in Africa, Europe, and Middle East from September this year. It is not known if the desktop will come to India or when it will be launched in the country. It has been priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs 97,700) onwards in the European region.

The Acer ConceptD 500 is a more high-performance version of the Acer ConceptD 100 that was launched earlier. The Acer ConceptD 100 comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, as compared to the ConceptD 500 that also comes with Intel Core i9 processor.

Acer last month also updated its Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop series in India with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) has been launched at a price of Rs 84,999 onwards in India for the base Intel Core i5-powered model and goes up to Rs 1,09,999 for the top-spec 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU variant with 16GB of RAM.

The 2022 Acer Nitro 5 runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Acer Nitro 5 comes powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The Acer Nitro 5 also comes with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. The laptop also comes with a four-zone RGB keyboard lighting that includes a dedicated NitroSense Key.

