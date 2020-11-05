Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India, Price Starts Rs 76,500

Acer has announced the launch of the Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop in India. The company claims that the latest Enduro N3 is the "thinnest and lightest" military-standard laptop which is designed to pass MIL-STD 810G standard and boast an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, due to its "rugged" build, the laptop is said to be best suited for architects, project supervisors, field researchers, scientists, wild and nature photographers, and anyone who works in a harsher environment.

The Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with a non-backlit keyboard. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a combination of 1TB HDD and 512GB NVMe SSD. The graphics on the laptop are handled by Nvidia MX230 discrete GPU. It runs Windows 10 and includes a fingerprint sensor to enable Windows Hello and other features for security. As a part of the IP53 rating, the comes with distinct Aquafan that is designed to repel water and drops from all angles. The display panel is also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass to protect against water and to provide durability.

Acer claims that users will get up to 13 hours of battery on a single charge. Its connectivity options include Ethernet, full-size HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm audio, SD card reader and more. Notably, all the ports are covered with lids to prevent water from seeping in. The Enduro N3 rugged laptop weighs 1.985 kg, and it comes with three years of warranty. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India says, "Enduro N3 laptop is designed to be used outdoors and can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure while remaining portable enough to carry it around."

The Acer "Enduro N3 laptop's price in India starts at Rs 76,500 and is available to purchase via Acer India e-store.