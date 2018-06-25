English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Acer Introduces New GPU Server in India
The server can host up to eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB SXM2 GPU accelerators, wherein every GPU pair includes one Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCIe) slot for high-speed interconnect, the company claimed.
(Photo for representation).
Taiwanese technology company Acer on Monday brought its Altos "R880 F4" GPU server in India which was originally unveiled at the NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Taiwan recently. "The balanced architecture of the Altos 'R880 F4' enables eight V100 32GB SXM2s to interlock at their maximum speed," Evis Lin, General Manager of Server Business, Acer Inc., said in a statement.
Also read: WhatsApp Reintroduces Media Visibility Feature For Android Beta Version
"For real-time inference, we also have the Altos 'R480 F4' servers to host 16 NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs. Both are exceptional products for deep learning training and inference," Lin added.
The server can host up to eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB SXM2 GPU accelerators, wherein every GPU pair includes one Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCIe) slot for high-speed interconnect, the company claimed.
Acer Altos "R880 F4" can significantly enhance performance by using parallel computing power for various applications, including oil and gas, defence, financial services, research, manufacturing, media and entertainment, 3D rendering, deep learning and mission-critical applications.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also read: WhatsApp Reintroduces Media Visibility Feature For Android Beta Version
"For real-time inference, we also have the Altos 'R480 F4' servers to host 16 NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs. Both are exceptional products for deep learning training and inference," Lin added.
The server can host up to eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB SXM2 GPU accelerators, wherein every GPU pair includes one Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCIe) slot for high-speed interconnect, the company claimed.
Acer Altos "R880 F4" can significantly enhance performance by using parallel computing power for various applications, including oil and gas, defence, financial services, research, manufacturing, media and entertainment, 3D rendering, deep learning and mission-critical applications.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
-
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Harmanpreet Kaur's India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Film Puts Forth Golden Era of Indian Hockey
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain, Portugal Target Last 16 as Russia Ride Momentum
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics