Acer Launches H Series And S Series Smart TVs in India: Price, Specifications And More

Acer, the PC and laptop-maker has launched its latest set of Android-powered smart TVs – the Acer H-series and the Acer S-series. The new range of smart TVs from Acer have been launched in five sizes, with premium features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology, and more. In the new range, Acer has launched five new smart TVs including a 32-inch model, a 43-inch model, a 50-inch variant, and a 55-inch smart TV model. The smart TVs start at a price of Rs 14,999 in India, and go up to Rs 64,999 for the biggest 65-inch variant. Let’s take a look at what each of the new Acer smart TVs offer:

Acer S Series, H Series Smart TV Prices

The new Acer smart TVs start at a price of Rs. 14,999 for the S-Series 32HD model. The H-Series 43UHD model is priced at Rs 29,999, the H Series 50UHD model is priced at Rs 34,999, and the H-Series 55UHD model has been launched at a price of Rs 39,999. The top-spec S-Series 65UHD variant is priced at Rs 64,999 in India. Acer has said that all the models will be available at a special introductory price for a limited time at the launch which also marks the start of the festive season.

Acer S Series, H Series Smart TV Specifications

The 65UHD model in the S Series comes with a 65-inch display and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and 420 nits of peak brightness. The TV comes with up to 1.07 billion colours along with support for HDR 10+ and HLG. There is also support for Dolby Vision, and the Acer S Series 65UHD also comes with other display features like UHD upscaling, digital noise reduction, micro-dimming, MEMC, and more.

There is a 50W HiPower soundbar speaker system on the Acer S Series UHD65 smart TV, and it comes with support for Dolby Atmos. The smart TV runs on Android TV 11, and comes with a Cortex-A55 CPU with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the Acer S series UHD65 include support for dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-A port, a USB type-C port, and an AV port.

The 55UHD model in the H Series has a 55-inch screen with a similar 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and 420 nits of peak brightness. The TV comes with up to 1.07 billion colours along with support for HDR 10+ and HLG. There is also support for Dolby Vision, and the Acer H Series 55UHD also comes with UHD upscaling, along with other features like digital noise reduction, micro-dimming, MEMC, and more.

On the H Series 55UHD, there is a 60W HIFI Pro speaker system. The smart TV also supports Dolby Atmos. There is Android TV 11 on the Acer H Series 55UHD and it is powered by a Cortex-A55 CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the Acer H Series 55UHD include the same dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-A port, a USB type-C port, and an AV port.

The 50-inch variant in the Acer H Series also comes with similar features as the 55-inch model. There is a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with 420 nits brightness, up to 1.07 billion colours, and support for HDR 10+ with HLG. The H Series 50UHD also comes with support for Dolby Vision, and there is UHD upscaling as well, along with other features like digital noise reduction, micro-dimming, MEMC, and more.

The 50-inch H series smart TV also has the same 60W HIFI Pro speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. This also runs on Android TV 11, and there is the same Cortex A55 CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Connectivity options on the Acer H Series 50UHD are the same with dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-A port, a USB type-C port, and an AV port.

The 43-inch smart TV in the Acer H Series also comes with the same 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and 420 nits of peak brightness. The TV has 1.07 billion colours along with support for HDR10+ with HLG, and this also comes with support for Dolby Vision, along with features like UHD upscaling, MEMC, micro-dimming, Blue Light Reduction, and more.

The 43-inch model has the same 60W HIFI speaker system as the 55-inch and 50-inch models. This also runs on Android TV 11 and comes with the same Cortex A55 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the Acer H Series 43UHD are the same with dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-A port, a USB type-C port, and an AV port.

Lastly, the 32-inch model of the Acer S Series smart TV comes with a 1,399 x 768 resolution with 16.7 million colours and support for HDR10+. The smart TV comes with other display features like digital noise reduction, micro-dimming, blue light reduction, an intelligent frame stabilistaion engine (IFSE), and more.

The smart TV comes with a 40W speaker system with support for Dolby Audio. The Acer S Series 32HD comes with Android TV 11 and is powered by a Cortex-A55 chipset on the 32HD paired with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. Connectivity options on the Acer S Series 32HD are the same with dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-A port, a USB type-C port, and an AV input port.

