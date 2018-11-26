English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Acer Launches OJO 500 Mixed Reality Headset in India For Rs 39,999
Acer Launches OJO 500 Mixed Reality Headset in India for Rs 39,999
Acer India has launched its new Windows Mixed Reality headset "OJO 500" that features a one-of-a-kind detachable design to offer flexibility, comfort, and hygiene for consumers and businesses. Priced at Rs 39,999, the new headset will be available from February, 2019.
"The 'Acer OJO 500' is packed with several new significant features to add to this class of Windows Mixed Reality headsets," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement on Saturday.
"We have tried to enhance the user experience with innovative audio and visual technologies and have brought to our consumers the most comfortable and easier than ever to use headset," Panigrahi said.
As a "Windows Mixed Reality" headset, there are currently more than 2,500 games and applications available for the "Acer OJO 500" between the Steam VR and the Microsoft Store platforms.
