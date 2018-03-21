English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Acer Launches Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop With Intel Core i9 Extreme Processor
Acer Predator Orion 900 gaming desktop has been launched in India and is priced at Rs 3,19,999. Here is what the latest Predator series offering comes with.
Acer Predator Orion 900 Gaming Desktop. (Image: Acer)
Acer today announced the launch of a new gaming desktop named Predator Orion 9000, under its premium Predator gaming series. The latest Acer gaming desktop features an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processors with up to 18 cores and 36 threads and up to two NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti graphics cards as a highlight. New Acer Predator Orion 9000 has been priced at Rs 3,19,999 and will be available for purchase at select Croma stores and Acer Exclusive stores.
As for its specifications, the Predator Orion 9000 is powered by an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition and can accommodate up to 128 GB DDR4 memory. One-punch overclocking also enables gamers to select turbo performance on the desktop with a single press of a button. The new Acer desktop is also equipped with an Intel Optane memory Orion 9000 and a 2TB hard disk.
The Predator Orion 9000 series feature a black-and-silver spacecraft-like exterior with customizable RGB lighting along the sides of the front bezel. Its side window panel highlights its interior with a design that keeps electromagnetic interference (EMI) levels in check, as per Acer. Optional fans with customizable RGB lighting also creates a virtual light show. It comes fitted with two handles and wheels covered with a carbon fiber pattern, with the new rigs offering the ability to be moved from one location to another.
The Predator Orion 9000 series feature liquid cooling and Acer’s IceTunnel 2.0 to keep the temperature down while the game heats up. IceTunnel 2.0 is an airflow management solution that separates the system into several thermal zones, each with an individual airflow tunnel to expel heat. Metal mesh panels on the front and top allow more cold air in and the rising hot air of the liquid-cooled CPU out, while up to five 120 mm fans in the front, top, and back channel cool air through the chassis. Part of the airflow is redirected towards the back of the motherboard tray to cool the storage devices.
The Graphic cards feature blower-style fans to drive the heat out from the back, while the PSU is self-contained to avoid thermal interference.
On the connectivity front, the desktop includes two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one Type-C and one Type-A), eight USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (one Type-C and seven Type-A) and two USB 2.0 ports (Type-A). The Predator Orion 9000 overall supports three M.2 slots and four PCIe x16 slots to provide expansion for video cards.
