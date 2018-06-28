Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Launched For Rs 65,999

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on Thursday launched its all-new "Nitro 5" gaming laptop, with improved specifications, for Rs 65,999 for the AMD-based model and Rs 72,999 for the 6-Core Intel processor-based variant. Powered by 6-Core high-performance 8th-Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the new device is targeted towards users who enjoy of gaming with friends and building their gaming network.The laptop's redesigned chassis features a top cover with laser-texturing. There is a matte, crimson red hinge matches the futuristic design of the backlit keyboard. Acer Nitro 5 packs NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon RX560 graphics for faster rendering, improved lighting and texture details.The system memory is now clocked at a 2666MHz which is about 10 per cent faster than the current standard. There is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and a front-facing HD web camera.The new "Nitro 5" will be available at ACER Exclusive stores, retailers and e-commerce sites.