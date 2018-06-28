English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Launched For Rs 65,999

Find out what the latest gaming laptop from the house of Acer has to offer.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Launched For Rs 65,999
Acer Nitro 5 has been launched in India. (Image: Acer)
Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on Thursday launched its all-new "Nitro 5" gaming laptop, with improved specifications, for Rs 65,999 for the AMD-based model and Rs 72,999 for the 6-Core Intel processor-based variant. Powered by 6-Core high-performance 8th-Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the new device is targeted towards users who enjoy of gaming with friends and building their gaming network.

The laptop's redesigned chassis features a top cover with laser-texturing. There is a matte, crimson red hinge matches the futuristic design of the backlit keyboard. Acer Nitro 5 packs NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon RX560 graphics for faster rendering, improved lighting and texture details.

Also read: Vivo Set to Launch 'NEX S' in India on July 19

The system memory is now clocked at a 2666MHz which is about 10 per cent faster than the current standard. There is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and a front-facing HD web camera.

The new "Nitro 5" will be available at ACER Exclusive stores, retailers and e-commerce sites.

Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery