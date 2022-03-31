Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Launched With 144Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel CPUs In India: Prices, Specs And More

PC maker Acer has launched its latest gaming laptop in India, the Acer Nitro 5. This is an incremental update over Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop from last year and comes with updated 12th generation Intel Core processors. The new 2022 model of the Acer Nitro 5 comes with 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor along with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The 2022 Acer Nitro 5 was earlier unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January this year. The 2022 model also comes with other upgrades like a dual-fan cooling system and a quad-exhaust port design to avoid heating.

ACER NITRO 5 PRICE

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) has been launched at a price of Rs 84,999 onwards in India for the base Intel Core i5-powered model and goes up to Rs 1,09,999 for the top-spec 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU variant with 16GB of RAM. The laptop will be available for purchase via Acer exclusive stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The laptop can also be bought directly from Acer’s India website.

ACER NITRO 5 SPECIFICATIONS

The 2022 Acer Nitro 5 runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Acer Nitro 5 comes powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The Acer Nitro 5 also comes with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. The laptop also comes with a four-zone RGB keyboard lighting that includes a dedicated NitroSense Key.

Connectivity features on the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) include Killer Ethernet E2600, Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, HDMI 2.1, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The laptop also offers Bluetooth v5.1 for wirelessly connecting your accessories. Other features on the laptop include a multi-gesture touchpad that supports two-finger scroll and pinch gestures. There is also a 720p HD webcam that is available with a Temporal Noise Reduction feature and dual microphones.

