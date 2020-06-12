Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 72,990

Acer has expanded its gaming laptop range and has launched the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which sports the latest 10th-gen Intel Core H-series processors that go up to a Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with a 144Hz refresh rate display. The new updated Acer Nitro 5 is being offered in two screen sizes- 15-inch and 17-inch, and the laptops are also packed with a "gamer" theme from the previous Nitro series laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with a full-HD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the laptop is packed with a dual M.2 supporting PCIe SSD with support for RAID 0 and up to 32GB of RAM. Users will also get a hard disk drive for mass storage. As far as the connectivity of the laptop is concerned, the Acer Nitro 5 has Wi-Fi 6 with 2X2 MU-MIMO technology, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, and an Ethernet port as well. The battery is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Moreover, for efficient cooling, the Nitro 5 also features twin fans, Acer CoolBoost technology, and a quad exhaust port design. Among other features, the Nitro 5 has a backlit keyboard with a 4-zone RGB lighting and dual speakers with DTS.X ultra support.

Acer Nitro 5 Price and Availability in India

As far as the price is concerned, the Acer Nitro 5 has a price tag of Rs 72,990 and the laptop can be purchased from the Acer website and other authorised e-commerce platforms as well as retail outlets.