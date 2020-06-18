Acer One 14 Entry-Level Notebook Launched in India Starting at Rs 23,000

Global PC brand Acer has launched a new affordable laptop called the Acer One 14 in India. The company has said that the Acer One 14 will help educational institutes and enterprises in the country to join the digital revolution and set up or upgrade IT infrastructure without making high investments. The notebook runs on an Intel Pentium Gold processor and comes with a 14-inch display.

Acer One 14 Specifications

As mentioned, the notebook features a 14-inch display and is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415U processor which is a dual-core processor with four-threads. The Acer One 14 comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB. There is a regular keyboard with a trackpad along with dedicated left and right mouse click buttons. In the connectivity department, the notebook offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, and a VGA port. There is an HD webcam with microphone for video calls. The notebook is said to come with 4 hour battery life.

Price and Availability in India

The Acer 14 Laptop is priced at Rs 23,000 in India and will be available at Acer e-store and at over 1500 Acer channel partners across the country. The laptop also comes with a 3-year warranty.

