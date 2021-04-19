Acer Predator Helios 300 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specs

Acer has announced the launch of a new gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 300 in India that comes equipped with octa-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7 mobile gaming processors and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The laptop features up to 240Hz IPS display with 3ms response time, and the audio department supports DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning to ensure a smooth gaming experience. It further comes with proprietary cooling solutions with 4th-Gen AeroBlade 3D fans to ensure long gaming hours without overheating. The Acer Predator Helios 300 will go on sale via Flipkart and official Acer channels.

In terms of specifications, the new Acer gaming laptop packs octa-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with the 2nd-gen Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd-gen Tensor Cores powered by Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics cards (up to RTX 3080). There’s also up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage to choose from. The inbuilt latest generation Predator CoolBoost system aims to keep the laptop cool and noise-less even during intense gaming. As mentioned, the Acer Predator Helios 300 supports DTS: X ULTRA to deliver a crisp surround sound system for both enhanced gaming and entertainment purpose. Moreover, its 4-zone RGB customised keyboard uses Predator typeface, has see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD, and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense. The keys can be customised by the utility app on the laptop.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 runs on Windows 10 out of out-of-the-box. It has two screen sizes of 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch with up to 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop will be available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store and Flipkart starting from Rs 1,19,999.

