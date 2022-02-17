Acer Predator Helios 300 Windows Laptop With 360Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Acer has launched its Predator Helios 300 laptop in the Indian market this week, and this product has quite a few eye-catching features for the buyers, including its price tag. Acer has equipped the Predator Helios 300 laptop with cooling fans that keep the machine in normal temperature while using and gaming. Acer is offering this laptop with a 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and is the first notebook in the country to feature a display with 360 Hz refresh rate.

Acer Predator Helios 300 India Price and Availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India is Rs 1,44,999 that puts it in the premium category with the Dell XPS and Apple MacBooks of the world. The laptop comes in a single black colour option in the market. You can pick it from Acer online store, its exclusive stores and Flipkart for those buying online. Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with a one-year international traveller warranty that should be applicable in any part of the world.

Also Read: Wireless Charging On Smartphones: Does It Reduce Battery Life And All That You Should Know

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications

Acer Predator Helios 300 gets Windows 11 out of the box, which means you don’t have to wait to experience the new Windows version. The laptop carries a 15.6-inch display that supports Full HD screen resolution at 1920×1080 pixels, high refresh rate of 360 Hz, 3 milliseconds of response time and 300 nits peak brightness.

The hardware side of the machine includes a 11th gen Intel Core i9 processor clocking up to 4.90 GHz and 16GB DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB. The graphics unit added comes from NVIDIA which has the GeForce RTX 3060 packed inside. For storage you have 1TB SSD storage, and Acer has included the 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans to cool the machine when you are using it for long hours.

Also Read: Akai 4K Fire TV With Up to 55-inch Display, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with a 720p HD front camera, and includes two speakers with 360-degree surround sound output. The laptop gets Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI port, USB Type C Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 3.2 port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port as well.

Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

The backlit keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting which can be configured based on the need. The laptop weighs around 2.3 Kg and packs a 59 Whr battery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.