Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming notebook features up to 8th generation Intel Core i9-8950HK with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 graphics.

IANS

Updated:July 25, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More (image: Acer)
Expanding its 'Helios' gaming series, Taiwanese hardware and electronics brand Acer on Tuesday brought a new gaming notebook "Predator Helios 500" in two variants to India. The Intel Ci9 variant is available from Rs 249,999 and the Ci7 variant will price around Rs 199,999. "The demand for our 'Predator' series has been phenomenal hence we have expanded the 'Helios' gaming notebook line to provide our gamers with extreme performance on the go," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement.

The gaming notebook features up to 8th generation Intel Core i9-8950HK with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 graphics. It also features virtual reality-ready performance, advanced thermal technologies, and blazing-fast connectivity. A backlit RGB keyboard offers four lighting zones with support for up to 16.8 million colours.

"With top of the line processors, graphics card and advanced cooling with custom control for ultimate gaming the 'Predator Helios 500' represents the epitome of laptop gaming," Panigrahi added.

