Acer Presents The First Chrome OS Tablet

Taiwanese manufacturer Acer has hit headlines by launching the first tablet to run Google's Chrome OS operating system. The Chromebook Tab 10 is primarily aimed at teachers and students. This education-oriented tablet is intended to favour student-teacher collaboration and engagement. It is billed as a relatively light and compact device with a 9.7-inch touchscreen (2048 x 1536 pixels) and comes with a stylus for natural note-taking.The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is equipped with an OP1 processor -- created by Google in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Rockchip -- and has 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The aim is for users to store data easily and securely on Google Drive. The device promises nine hours of battery life.Several users can share the same tablet, opening individual user sessions for access to their personal files. Plus, thanks to Google Play, users are kept entertained with access to millions of applications developed for Android. In the future, the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 will also support augmented reality thanks to the Expeditions AR application, designed to project 3D objects into classrooms.The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 (D651N) tablet will be available in Europe in May 2018 priced from €329. News of the Chrome OS tablet comes just a few hours before Apple's education-themed conference, during which the Cupertino tech firm could present one or several new iPad tablets.The "Chromebook" concept dates back to 2011. Since then, several manufacturers -- including Acer -- have joined forces with Google to build low-cost PCs, primarily aimed at students, running the Chrome OS operating system. These devices, which are especially popular in the USA, are now branching out into tablet form. It remains to be seen whether the education sector succumbs to their charm.