Acer Spin 7 with 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specs

Acer India has unveiled its new Acer Spin 7 laptop for 2021, making it the first laptop to come to India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. The latter was announced for the first time at the annual computing tech event, IFA 2020, last year. The laptop also happens to be Acer’s first laptop with 5G connectivity, offering both mmWave and Sub-6 5G connectivity with the Spin 7. The laptop features a convertible design, with a 360-degree hinge that is geared towards entertainment consumers. The Acer Spin 7 marks the entry of a new category of laptops in India, after the Snapdragon platform featured in the updated Microsoft Surface lineup.

Acer Spin 7 specifications

The Acer Spin 7 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, which uses eight ARM-based Kryo 495 custom CPU cores that are clocked at up to 3GHz. It also features an integrated Adreno GPU solution, and on paper, is capable enough to render 4K HDR video workflows on established PC platforms such as Windows 10 – which comes preloaded on the Spin 7.

Acer has not disclosed the RAM and storage variants of the new Spin 7 yet, so it’s not clear exactly what SKUs will the laptop come in. Somehow, Acer’s e-commerce listings still show the older generation Spin 7 that was powered by an Intel Core i7 7th gen processor, so it will likely be a while until the laptop becomes available in stores in India.

In terms of other reported specifications, the Acer Spin 7 features a 14-inch full HD touchscreen LED display, with a 360-degree hinge making it a convertible Windows 10 PC. The laptop is claimed to weigh just 1.4kg, and at its thinnest, measures 15.9mm in thickness. Photos of the Spin 7 also reveal a backlit keyboard with gold lettering instead of the usual white, as well as support for the Acer Active Stylus.

The Spin 7 also gets Windows Hello login and activation with fingerprint authentication and face recognition. Acer has equipped the Spin 7 with a 56Whr battery, which it claims is good enough for 29 hours of overall usage. The Acer Spin 7 runs Windows 10, and appears to have two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio port.

Price in India

The Acer Spin 7 is priced onward of Rs 1,34,999, and the company claims availability beginning today, across both online and offline retailers.

