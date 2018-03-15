English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Acer Swift 5 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 79999
Weighing 970 grams, the device features 8th-Generation Intel Core processor and will be available at Acer exclusive stores and other retailers, the company said in a statement.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 79999 (image: Acer)
Expanding its popular "Swift" series, Taiwanese hardware and electronics brand Acer on Wednesday launched "Swift 5" in India for a starting price of Rs 79,999. Weighing only 970 grams, the device features 8th-Generation Intel Core processor and will be available at Acer exclusive stores and other retailers, the company said in a statement.
"We are ecstatic with the newest addition 'Swift 5' to our range of 'Swift' series laptops in India. This is another record breaker by being one of the lightest laptops at 970 grams," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India. The laptop is 14.9-mm thin and sports a 14-inch FHD display with narrow bezels and Acer "Color Intelligence" technology that optimises screen colour, brightness and saturation.
It also has Acer "TrueHarmony" with Dolby Audio Premium technology that provides powerful audio while Skype for Business certification ensures video conferencing and Cortana integration. The device runs Windows 10 platform and comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SDD storage and battery back-up of up to eight hours.
