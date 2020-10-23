Acer Swift, Spin and Aspire Laptops Get Intel 11th Gen Processors: Full 2020 List

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has refreshed its Swift, Spin and Aspire series of laptops, with the launch of the new Acer Swift 3x, Acer Spin 3, Acer Spin 5, and Acer Aspire 5 lineups for end-2020. All the latest laptops come with sleek, lightweight designs and feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Unfortunately, the new Acer laptops are not coming to India in the first phase of the launch, and the company has not clarified the roadmap for the country, yet. The Acer Swift 3x, Acer Spin 3, Acer Spin 5, and Acer Aspire 5 laptops will start shipping starting December, and will be mostly available in the US, European regions and China.

Acer Swift 3X

The Acer Swift 3X comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display that has considerably slim bezels with 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors accompanied by Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) along with Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Acer says that the Acer Swift 3X is suitable for professional users such as photographers and YouTubers. It is touted to provide 17.5 hours of battery on a single charge, and the laptop weighs 1.37 kg. Acer Swift 3X (SF314-510G) will first arrive in China this month for CNY 4,999 (approx Rs. 55,100). European, Middle East, and African countries will be able to purchase the laptop for EUR 899 (approx Rs. 78,100) from November onwards. It will reach the North American markets in December for $900 (approx Rs. 66,200).

Acer Spin 3

The Acer Spin 3 features a 13.3-inch IPS touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio and WQXGA resolution (1,600x2,560 pixels). Under the hood, it packs 11th-generation Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris X graphics. Notably, the display on the Spin 3 rotates up to 360 degrees, giving the device a tablet-like form factor. It also comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most of the touchscreen when sketching or writing. Other features of the laptop include dual SSDs, USB Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 4 port, and more. The Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) will first arrive in European and African countries in December for EUR 899 (approx Rs. 78,200) following the North American markets for $849.99 (approx Rs. 62,500).

Acer Spin 5

The new Acer Spin 5 packs 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors and a 13.2-inch screen with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Similar to the Spin 3 laptop, the display can rotate up to 360 degrees that also comes with touch support. The touchscreen and touchpad are covered by an optional layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The laptop is touted to last 15 hours on a single charge and comes with ports like USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 4. Notably, the Acer Spin 5 weighs just 1.2 kg comes with 14.9mm thickness. The Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at $1,000 (approx Rs. 73,500) and in China in November this year for CNY 6,999 (approx Rs. 77,100).

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 comes in two screen sizes of a 14-inch and 15.6-inch, both with full-HD resolution and touch support. It runs on the 11th-generation Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPUs. Customers will also get up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM coupled with up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD storage. There is also a fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and ports such as USB Type-C, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0 ports. In terms of availability, the 14-inch Acer Aspire (A514-54) laptop will be available in North America in December starting at $500 (approx Rs. 36,800), and will arrive in European and African countries next month at EUR 599 (approx Rs. Rs. 52,100).