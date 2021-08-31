Acer, a brand most popular for its computers, has announced entry into India’s smart TV segment. The company says it partnered with Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies that will handle development, distribution and support for Acer televisions in India. The new TV models are said to launch in September, though specific information remains unclear. Acer already sells a variety of products in India, such as laptops, monitors, projectors, smart-cameras, and even a smart speaker. The company will hope to rival popular brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Xiaomi once it enters the highly competitive TV market in India.

Acer adds that Acer TV models will come in a “wide spectrum of sizes" ranging from small 32-inches to larger sizes such as 70-inches and “in a combination of resolutions." It will retail via Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner channels. Indkal is expected to share the detailed specifications and pricing soon. In a press note, Jade Zhou, VP, Global Strategic Alliances at Acer, said, “We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further the mission in India by providing a range of Acer-branded smart televisions that enrich the home entertainment experience."

Anand Dubey, CEO at Indkal Technologies, also lauded the partnership and added, “As the current surge in sales is expected to grow till Diwali, we will find immense opportunities to showcase the value addition that Acer Televisions will bring to the market and towards improving the overall TV viewing experience."

Earlier in June, a Counterpoint Research note claimed that India’s smart TV segment recorded 55 percent annual growth in the Q1 of 2021. Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, and Sony captured the lion’s share in India’s smart TV market during the quarter. The growth of home entertainment systems is expected to increase as OEMs continue to launch products at different price points. Smart TVs are also gaining popularity as people are staying indoors amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here