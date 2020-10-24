Acer Unveils ConceptD 300 Desktop & Two ConceptD 7 Notebooks for Professional Creators

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has refreshed its ConceptD PC lineup with the launch of ConceptD 300 desktop and two notebooks, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro. Acer says that the new Acer ConceptD PC devices are aimed at for professional creators who work with heavy animation and 3D rendering applications. Additionally, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks now feature 10th Gen Intel Core processors as well as the company's latest Vortex Flow cooling technology. However, the devices are not coming to India in the first phase of the launch, and the company has not clarified the roadmap for the country, yet. The ConceptD desktops will start shipping to markets in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and China in the coming months.

Acer ConceptD 300

The desktop tower of the Acer ConceptD 300 comes in white colour finish and has a capacity of 18 litres. The company claims that its front and back ventilation system keeps the system cool that further enables to reduce noise levels below 40 dBA - equivalent of a library room. The Acer ConceptD 300 further includes up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM. Customer can also add up to 4TB HDD and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The front includes ports such as USB 3.2, USB Type-C, and SD card reader to provide connectivity options. There are a bunch of ports available at the back panel as well including an HDMI port. Currently, the exact measurements of the product remain unclear.

The ConceptD 300 will first arrive in China this month for starting CNY 12,999 (approx Rs. 1,43,500). Customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be able to book the device at starting EUR 1,299 (approx Rs. 1,13,400) from November onwards.

Acer ConceptD 7, ConceptD 7 Pro Notebooks

Both the latest ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks are getting 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 16GB RAM. The notebooks come with a 15.6-inch 4K ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with colour accuracy of Delta E<2. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2 (x3), USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports. However, the ConceptD 7 Pro features up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU while the vanilla Acer ConceptD 7 packs Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. Additionally, the new Acer notebooks leverage company's Vortex Flow cooling technology that is said to reduce noise levels to less than 40 dBA. The notebooks come with a white finish.

In terms of availability, the ConceptD 7 Pro will arrive in Noth American markets in December with a starting price tag of $3,500 (approx Rs. 2,57,900). Customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will have access to the device this month for starting EUR 3,699 (approx Rs. 3,23,000). The ConceptD 7, on the other hand, will be available in North America in December, starting at $3,300 (approx Rs. 2,43,100) and in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East this month at EUR 2,899 (approx Rs. 2,53,100).