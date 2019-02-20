English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ACT Fibernet Offering 100GB Additional Data, Amazon Fire TV Stick With Select Plans
Bengaluru-based fiber-only broadband service provider ACT Fibernet is offering additional data as well as complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice remote on select plans.
While Jio GigaFiber is pacing its way to customers, existing broadband internet players are already feeling the heat. Bengaluru-based fiber-only broadband service provider ACT Fibernet is said to have announced some additional benefits for its consumers, in what seems like a strategy to gauge more consumers.
The company is offering 100GB additional data per month to its subscribers and has also announced that it would be offering the newly launched Amazon Fire TV Stick with the new Alexa Voice remote. The latter is said to be available on select broadband plans in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. As for the additional data, customers can check the added data benefits through the ACT Fibernet app.
In Bengaluru, ACT Fibernet is offering the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for customers subscribing for 12 months the ACT Storm plan, ACT Lightning plan, or the ACT Incredible plan. There are also additional one-month and two-month free broadband access for customers picking up the ACT Lightning or ACT Incredible plan.
In Chennai, the free Amazon Fire TV Stick is being offered to customers subscribing the ACT Blaze plan for 12 months or the ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder, ACT Incredible, and ACT Giga for six months.
For its customers in Hyderabad, the Amazon Fire TV Stick offer is available on the 12-month subscription of the A-Max 1050 plan, 11-month subscription of the A-Max 1299 plan, 10-month subscription of the ACT Incredible plan, and one-month subscription of the ACT Giga plan. Customers can also avail two months free Internet broadband along with a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick by subscribing the ACT Incredible plan or one-month free Internet along with the Fire TV Stick by opting for the ACT Giga plan.
In Delhi, the Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle offer is valid on the ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans for up to 12 months.
