ACT Revamps its Broadband Plans With Unlimited Internet and Upgraded Speeds: Check Prices

ACT Fibernet has revamped its broadband plans with unlimited internet and upgraded speed limits. The new broadband plans are currently available in Chennai, and the company has not provided any details regarding its availability across India. In a press note, ACT said that the revamped plans would be available to customers across the city beginning December 24 (today), at no additional cost. Some of the plans also include a cashback deal with Netflix subscription.

With the ACT Basic, customers will get 60Mbps at a monthly rent of Rs 820. The ACT Blaze, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm and ACT Lightning have been upgraded to unlimited internet usage at a monthly cost of Rs 1,020, Rs 1,075, Rs 1,125 and 1,135, respectively. The company also has the ACT Incredible and ACT Giga that provide an internet speed of 350Mbps and 1000Mbps, respectively. Their cost in Chennai circles is set at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 per month, respectively. Notably, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, and ACT Incredible include cashback deals on Netflix subscription.

Speaking on the upgrade, Sandeep Gupta, COO at ATC said, "Our customers in Chennai always experience the best that ACT has to offer...With our new upgraded speeds and unlimited data plans in Chennai, our customers will now be able to work, study, stream, cast, and play better ensuring that they truly Feel the ACT Advantage." The company adds that ACT Fibernet has been verified as Chennai's fastest wired broadband provider by Ookla.

Meanwhile, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) report that came out earlier this month states that ACT had over 1.73 subscribers across India as of September 2020. It is also in the top five list of ISPs in the country. ACT's broadband plans in major Indian cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad has a data cap. The company may extend the unlimited data packs to more cities, in a bid to rival competitors like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL.