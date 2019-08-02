ACT Stream TV 4K Now Available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai

ACT Fibernet has announced the roll-out of its ACT Stream TV 4K device across Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Android TV box was announced back in April and will finally be available for ACT users from today. The ACT Stream TV 4K is an Android TV-based and runs on the latest 9.0 Pie version, making it one of the few devices to have the latest update. In fact, the product itself is quite unique for the Indian market as there are not a lot of Android TV boxes available in the country. The company has put a small overlay over the Android TV interface and also offer live television channels apart from the variety of apps available on the Google Play Store. And yes, there is Netflix available on the device, though there is no Amazon Prime video support as of yet.

The bundled remote comes with dedicated Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Store and Live TV ‘hot buttons’ for quick access. Apart from that, the company has partnered with Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, Sun NxT and a bunch of other service providers. The box also enabled consumers to watch over 100 Free to air TV channels. The company has plans for adding pay channels in the coming future.

Another unique proposition that the company is offering with the TV Box is a single click subscription. Customers can subscribe to the various streaming partners and channels that have tied up with ACT and pay for their subscription directly as part of their monthly bill.

The device itself comes with an HDMI port, two USB ports, an ethernet port and comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The USB ports allow connectivity to a hard disk, USB drives, joysticks, and cameras. There is no HDR support, but the company has added Dolby Vision. According to the company's website, the box is powered by a Hi-Silicon 3798M V200 chipset with 8GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM.

The ACT Stream TV 4K box is priced at Rs 4,499, and as a special launch offer the device will be available at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 on select plans. Users will also get complimentary one month Zee5 and two months HOOQ subscription and access to premium Live TV channels on a complimentary basis until 31st of December 2019. The ACT Stream TV 4K box is available for existing customers and new customers on select plans. In Delhi, customers subscribing to ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond variants can avail the device. Likewise, in Bengaluru customers subscribing to ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga broadband plan variants can avail the device. In Hyderabad, customers subscribing to A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299, A-Max 1999 and ACT Giga broadband plans variants can avail the device. Lastly, in Chennai, residents subscribing to ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga subscription can avail the device. All plans are available at a monthly, 6 months and 12 months variants to suit the need of customers.

