Activision Bans More Than 60,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Accounts Over Cheating

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Activision said that it has banned more than 60,000 accounts in a single day on account of cheating and said that it is making several improvements to the game's anti-cheating techniques. In a blog post, Activision said that it had zero tolerance for cheaters across the Call of Duty: Warzone game and that more than 3,00,000 gamers have been banned since the game was launched in March 2020.

The ban comes a day after popular Call of Duty streamer Vikkstar123 announced that he quit the game because people livestream blatant hacks with zero repercussions. Activision, in its blog post, said that it is continuing its efforts to identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute un-authorised third-party software for modding or hacking. "We are committed to delivering a fair and fun experience for all players. This is a dedicated focus for our security, enforcement and technology teams," Activision said in the blog post.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone.60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates.Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

Activision also listed the number of dedicated actions it has taken against cheating ever since the game was launched. The list included weekly backend security updates, improved in-game reporting mechanisms, 2-factor authentication - which has invalidated more than 1,80,000 suspended accounts, eliminated numerous unauthorised third-party software providers, increased dedicated teams and resources across software development, engineering, data science, legal and monitoring.

Activision said that it is also increasing its efforts and capabilities in the following key areas:

-Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software

-Additional detection technology

-Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement

-Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue

-Zero tolerance for cheat providers

-Consistent and timely bans

Apart from this, Activision said that the security and enforcement teams have additional measures coming - both preventative and enforcement - throughout this year to root out both cheaters and cheat providers.