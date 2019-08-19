Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Added Import Taxes in USA will Only Help Samsung, Tim Cook tells Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump has revealed to journalists that he had a "very good meeting" with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and highlighted his concern regarding import taxes as a "good case".

IANS

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Added Import Taxes in USA will Only Help Samsung, Tim Cook tells Donald Trump
File image of Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

US President Donald Trump has praised Apple CEO Tim Cook for "making a good case" that tariffs on China will help Samsung gain more as it is based in South Korea and does not need to pay any tariffs. In a conversation with reporters, Trump said "he has had a very good meeting with Cook", The Verge reported on Sunday. "I have a lot of respect for Tim Cook, and Tim was talking to me about tariffs. And one of the things, and he made a good case, is that Samsung is their number-one competitor, and Samsung is not paying tariffs because they're based in South Korea," Trump told the media at a New Jersey airport.

Most of Apple's products are assembled in China and will be subject to an additional 10 per cent import tax later this year. The ongoing trade-war between the US and China has caused Apple's iPhone production costs to rise as much as 3 per cent because of the new retaliatory tariffs imposed by Beijing, to come into effect from September 1 for products like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Trump earlier met Cook during a dinner on Friday night, saying that Apple would be spending "vast sums of money in the US".

"It's tough for Apple to pay tariffs if they're competing with a very good company that's not. I said, aHow good a competitor?' He said they are a very good competitor. So Samsung is not paying tariffs because they're based in a different location," said Trump. Samsung has most of its manufacturing base in South Korea and Vietnam. Apple iPhones would be around $100 more expensive in the US once new 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion in goods imported from China comes into place from September 1.

"iPhone sales in the US, China and other markets could fall by 8 million to 10 million," CBS News reported earlier this month. Apple XS Max starts at $1,099 and new 10 per cent tariff would mean a roughly $110 hike. In May, Fortune quoted a Wedbush analyst Dan Ives as telling investors that tariffs on the device's Chinese-made batteries and other components would increase Apple's manufacturing cost by 2 to 3 per cent.

According to Ives, Apple's costs could soar higher if the Trump administration follows through with a plan to add an additional $325 billion in tariffs to Chinese goods. If that happens, iPhones would cost an extra $120 each to produce.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram